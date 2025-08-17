×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW President Responds To Claim WWE Will Shut Down His Company

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
AEW President Responds To Claim WWE Will Shut Down His Company

AEW President Tony Khan has once again shown he is not shy about responding to criticism online. After a recent troll suggested that WWE would eventually put AEW out of business, Khan fired back with a sharp and sarcastic reply.

The exchange took place following Saturday night’s airing of AEW Collision. A social media user wrote that they “can’t wait” for WWE to shut down AEW, taking a jab at Khan and his company’s future. Rather than ignoring the comment, Khan answered with a GIF from the television series “Star Trek” along with the message, “that’ll be the day,” shutting down the remark with a quick bit of sarcasm.

This comes as speculation continues regarding WWE’s reported efforts to position its partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, on Wednesday nights, potentially lining them up directly against AEW Dynamite. Khan has also recently dismissed what he described as a “false narrative” surrounding AEW’s storytelling, a talking point often used by critics of the company.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy