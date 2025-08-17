AEW President Responds To Claim WWE Will Shut Down His Company

AEW President Tony Khan has once again shown he is not shy about responding to criticism online. After a recent troll suggested that WWE would eventually put AEW out of business, Khan fired back with a sharp and sarcastic reply.

The exchange took place following Saturday night’s airing of AEW Collision. A social media user wrote that they “can’t wait” for WWE to shut down AEW, taking a jab at Khan and his company’s future. Rather than ignoring the comment, Khan answered with a GIF from the television series “Star Trek” along with the message, “that’ll be the day,” shutting down the remark with a quick bit of sarcasm.

This comes as speculation continues regarding WWE’s reported efforts to position its partner promotion, TNA Wrestling, on Wednesday nights, potentially lining them up directly against AEW Dynamite. Khan has also recently dismissed what he described as a “false narrative” surrounding AEW’s storytelling, a talking point often used by critics of the company.

