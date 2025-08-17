WWE & AAA Announce Next Worlds Collide Event Date and Location

The next event between AAA and WWE is set. Before the main event at Saturday’s Triplemania in Mexico City, it was revealed that a second Worlds Collide show will occur on September 12 at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Get ready for WORLDS COLLIDE!

🗓️ SEPT 12, 2025

📍 LAS VEGAS

The event starts at 10 pm ET and will air immediately after SmackDown. While the specific broadcast details are unclear, previous shows have streamed on YouTube.

WWE's first collaboration with AAA took place in June, shortly after they purchased the lucha libre promotion. In that event, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship. At Saturday's Triplemania, Vikingo defended his title again, defeating Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee in a four-way match. Mysterio was pinned following a surprise attack from AJ Styles.