Rey Mysterio Inducts Konnan into AAA Hall of Fame at TripleMania XXXIII

Rey Mysterio inducted Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame at TripleMania XXXIII. In his speech, Mysterio reflected on past partners in wrestling, including Eddie Guerrero and Sin Cara, before honoring Konnan.

Konnan, who was an announcer during the event, expressed gratitude to fans, friends, and family, mentioning he began his wrestling journey after meeting Mysterio. Notably, Konnan inducted Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, while Mysterio was previously inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2007.