AJ Styles Shocks Fans at AAA Triplemania XXXIII Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 17, 2025
AJ Styles made a stunning appearance at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, following his return at TNA Slammiversary. He intervened in the four-way main event involving El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, and El Grande Americano, costing Mysterio the match.

As Mysterio was about to pin Lee after delivering a frog splash, a masked figure emerged at ringside and yanked him off. The identity was revealed to be Styles, who quickly executed a Styles Clash on Mysterio, ensuring Vikingo retained his title with a 630 splash for the pin.

The chaotic finish included multiple interferences from Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, the LWO, and Americano's allies. Earlier in the match, Vikingo took a hard hit when Americano and Mysterio drove him through the English announcer's table, temporarily silencing the commentary.

This marked Vikingo's third successful defense of the Mega Championship during his current reign.

With surprise WWE appearances and title changes, this year's Triplemania was truly unforgettable!

