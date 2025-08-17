Two Titles Change Hands at AAA Triplemania XXXIII

At AAA Triplemania XXXIII, two titles changed hands. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. captured the AAA Latin American Championship by defeating El Mesias. Dorian Roldan interfered, prompting Dr. Wagner Jr. to intervene, allowing Wagner to secure the victory with a superplex followed by the Wagner driver.

In a brutal street fight, Psycho Clown and Pagano won the AAA Tag Team titles from Angel and Berto, with Psycho Clown delivering a spanish fly off the top rope to claim victory.

The Reina de Reinas title also saw action as Flammer retained her championship against Faby Apache. Despite Apache having her foot on the ropes during the pinfall, the heel referee Tirantes counted the fall, leading to a post-match brawl between Natalya and Apache.