Drew McIntyre Shares Career Changing Advice From The Undertaker

Drew McIntyre has opened up about some valuable advice that helped shape his career, crediting The Undertaker with teaching him a lesson that still resonates with him today. Speaking on Huge Pop! Radio, McIntyre shared how the WWE Hall of Famer was once assigned as his mentor during his early years in the company.

“When I was 24, he [Undertaker] was my mentor. Vince [McMahon] put him in charge of me, and I’d ask for advice. I’d be talking in riddles or whatever, and the big one that always stuck in my mind was: ‘Stop playing the wrestler and be the wrestler.’”

McIntyre admitted that at the time, the message went over his head. “I thought, ‘I’m in a wrestling ring, I’m doing wrestling, how am I not being a wrestler? I’m so confused right now.’ It took years for the light bulb to go off. I told him last week when I saw him that I wished I’d had the same wrestling IQ back then that I have now. We could talk like peers now, but at the time I just had no idea what he was talking about.”

Reflecting further, McIntyre explained that the difference between success and mediocrity often comes down to authenticity. “That’s the thing, a lot of people go out there and just play wrestler. People watching might see them do pretty moves and think, ‘I enjoy watching this guy’ or ‘I enjoy watching this girl.’ They enjoy the performance aspect, but they’ll never get truly emotionally invested unless the performer is present, knows who they are as a character, and is selling the story, emotion, and action they want to convey during that match, that segment, whatever direction they’re going.”

McIntyre emphasized that those who cannot embody their character may never reach the highest level, and even if they do, their success can be fragile. “If you can’t fully embody that character and be the wrestler instead of playing the wrestler, you’re never truly going to make it to the main event scene. And if you do make it because you’re such a freak athlete, you’re one injury away from not being able to do the stuff that got you this reaction [polite claps] instead of this reaction [deep emotional connection].”

For McIntyre, the ultimate goal is to forge a connection that goes beyond flashy moves. “Clapping is one thing, but making people feel with their heart and think with their head is another. That’s when you truly get over and make waves.”

