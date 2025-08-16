WWE Files New Trademarks Including Former AEW Star Name

WWE has moved forward with several notable trademark filings this past week.

On August 15, 2025, the company submitted applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a number of ring names. The filings include “Shawn Spears” and “Duke Hudson.” Another eyebrow-raising move was WWE’s decision to trademark the name “Scott Dawson,” which fans will remember as the former WWE NXT ring name of AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR.

The official USPTO description of the filing reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

