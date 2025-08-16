×
Katie Lea Burchill Open To WWE Return After 15 Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
A familiar face from WWE’s past has hinted at the possibility of stepping back into the ring. Former WWE star Katie Lea Burchill has revealed that she would be open to making a return to the company, even after 15 years away.

Speaking with Ring the Belle, Burchill was asked whether she would consider a Royal Rumble appearance. She admitted she would be interested, but pointed out that such appearances can be hit-or-miss, depending on how talent are used.

“I want to say yes, definitely. Also, the thing with the Rumble appearance is, it’s nice to obviously be there and be a part of it and everything like that, but I feel like you might go there and then just go into the ring and then you don’t really have time, right? To even run a spot or do anything that’s worth your while. So that’s a little bit difficult to control ahead of time. Triple H, let us know if you have a plan.”

Burchill competed in WWE from 2007 until 2010, making her final appearance on the April 5, 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw. Whether she steps back into the ring remains to be seen, but many longtime fans would certainly welcome her return, especially in a surprise Rumble spot.

