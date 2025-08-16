Will Ospreay Targets World Record At AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Will Ospreay made his return to AEW Dynamite this week and wasted no time making headlines. Not only is he back in action, but he has set his sights on breaking a world record when AEW Forbidden Door 2025 takes over the 02 Arena in London.

On the August 13 edition of Dynamite, Ospreay was officially announced as part of a huge 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match. He will stand alongside Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. The event, taking place Sunday, August 24, is already stacked with seven championship matches, but this chaotic showdown is set to steal the spotlight.

Ospreay’s status for the show had been uncertain due to ongoing neck issues, but his return was loud and confident. After Dynamite, he took to Twitter to rally the fans for something truly unique, asking:

“What’s the world record for loudest indoor arena crowd roar??”

“And remember the sound……”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is hoping the UK crowd delivers an unforgettable reaction, potentially making Forbidden Door a record-breaking night.

Just weeks ago, on the July 23 Dynamite, Ospreay revealed he had been battling serious neck problems over the past year, leaving his participation in doubt. Now back in the ring, he is aiming for more than just victory, he wants to make history.

With Ospreay’s challenge to fans, Forbidden Door 2025 could go down as one of the loudest and most memorable nights in wrestling.