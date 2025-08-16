×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Will Ospreay Targets World Record At AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
Will Ospreay Targets World Record At AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Will Ospreay made his return to AEW Dynamite this week and wasted no time making headlines. Not only is he back in action, but he has set his sights on breaking a world record when AEW Forbidden Door 2025 takes over the 02 Arena in London.

On the August 13 edition of Dynamite, Ospreay was officially announced as part of a huge 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match. He will stand alongside Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. The event, taking place Sunday, August 24, is already stacked with seven championship matches, but this chaotic showdown is set to steal the spotlight.

Ospreay’s status for the show had been uncertain due to ongoing neck issues, but his return was loud and confident. After Dynamite, he took to Twitter to rally the fans for something truly unique, asking:

“What’s the world record for loudest indoor arena crowd roar??”
“And remember the sound……”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is hoping the UK crowd delivers an unforgettable reaction, potentially making Forbidden Door a record-breaking night.

Just weeks ago, on the July 23 Dynamite, Ospreay revealed he had been battling serious neck problems over the past year, leaving his participation in doubt. Now back in the ring, he is aiming for more than just victory, he wants to make history.

With Ospreay’s challenge to fans, Forbidden Door 2025 could go down as one of the loudest and most memorable nights in wrestling.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy