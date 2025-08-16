×
Eddie Kingston Gives Honest Update On AEW Return Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
Eddie Kingston has opened up about his long road back from injury, offering a detailed update on where he stands in his recovery. The AEW star revealed that although he feels physically prepared to step into the ring again, he has not yet received medical clearance and continues to work through his final stages of physical therapy.

Speaking on Cezar Bononi’s podcast, Kingston explained that while he has been able to train, spar, and get back into wrestling practice, his doctors want him to regain more strength before officially clearing him.

“Everything takes time. I’m not cleared yet. I feel, because I’ve done practice, sparring matches, I feel like I can go right now, but again I’m not (medically cleared),” Kingston said. “Because when I went to PT, they said, ‘Oh, your strength went down,’ because I’ve been doing more agility stuff. They said, let’s get back to it. So, I started to do that. I still have six sessions of PT that I want to do.”

“The Mad King” also spoke about the timing of his return, stressing that it is not only about his health but also about when the right creative opportunity comes along.

“My job, right now, is to be ready for when it’s time. You never know when that call is,” he said. “Then the guy who books the show has to book a fight. People have to say yes… It’s not just me being ready to rock and roll. It’s nobody’s fault; it’s a business. It happens. When it’s time, when I get cleared, when the fight is booked, when everything is good to go, you will know.”

Kingston has not competed since May 2024 when he suffered a broken leg, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus during a No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence. He has since shared training photos that confirm he is back in the ring preparing for a comeback.

