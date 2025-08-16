Report Hints WWE Archives May Land On YouTube After Peacock Deal

WWE is preparing for a major shift in 2026 when its premium live events move from Peacock to ESPN, and a big question remains over what will happen to the company’s extensive historical library. A new report from Fightful Select suggests YouTube could be the next destination for WWE’s archives.

According to the report, no final decision has been announced about where the library will land after the Peacock deal ends. However, several people within WWE believe the company will lean on its strong partnership with Google to make the archives available through YouTube.

One source told Fightful that the move would allow WWE to “cultivate new fans via archived content,” especially if made available through a paid tier. This approach could widen the reach of WWE’s classic footage, while still leaving the door open for the company to take an outside offer if another service makes what was described as a “too good to be true offer.”

The report further highlighted that WWE already has nearly all of its historical shows uploaded privately to YouTube for copyright recognition, which would make the switch smoother than moving to a new service from scratch.

With the Peacock agreement expiring in March 2026, WWE will need to secure a new domestic platform for thousands of hours of content from WWE, WCW, and ECW.

