Konosuke Takeshita And EVIL Set For G1 Climax Final Showdown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
The G1 Climax tournament is down to its final match after an intense night at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The semifinals delivered drama, hard-hitting action, and set the stage for tomorrow’s highly anticipated final between Konosuke Takeshita and EVIL.

In the main event, Takeshita battled through a knee injury and endured a barrage of submission holds from Zack Sabre Jr. before powering his way to victory. The decisive sequence saw Takeshita unleash a top rope Raging Fire, follow with a crushing Powerdrive Knee, and seal the win with another Raging Fire to punch his ticket to the final.

Earlier in the night, EVIL secured his spot after a brutal clash with Yota Tsuji. The match began with EVIL launching a pre-bell attack on Tsuji, who was already nursing a bad knee. The House of Torture had a heavy presence at ringside, with Don Fale and Dick Togo interfering until Shingo Takagi and Daiki Nagai arrived to even the odds. Despite the help, Tsuji’s resilience was cut short when Fale connected with the Bad Luck Fall. EVIL quickly locked in the Darkness Scorpion, and although Tsuji refused to submit, he eventually lost consciousness, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Tomorrow, Takeshita and EVIL will collide in the G1 Climax final, capping off one of the most unpredictable tournaments in recent memory.

NJPW G1 Climax Semifinals results from August 16, 2025:

  • El Desperado, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, YOSHI-HASHI & Yuya Uemura defeated Master Wato, Satoshi Kojima, Taichi, Toru Yano & YOH

  • House of Torture (Don Fale & Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Oleg Boltin & Tomoaki Honma

  • United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young) defeated El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima

  • Daiki Nagai & Shingo Takagi defeated War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo)

  • House of Torture (SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori)

  • House of Torture (DOUKI, Ren Narita & SHO) defeated TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa)

  • G1 Climax semifinal #1: EVIL defeated Yota Tsuji

  • G1 Climax semifinal #2: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

