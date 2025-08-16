D-Von Dudley Opens Up On Making Peace With Dixie Carter at Hulk Hogan's Funeral

D-Von Dudley has revealed that he finally made peace with Dixie Carter after years of distance between them. The reconciliation happened at Hulk Hogan’s funeral, where Dudley said the emotional atmosphere helped him reconnect with people he had not spoken to in a long time.

Speaking on Duke Loves Rasslin, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on how the day provided both closure and a reminder of the importance of mending old wounds. For Dudley, one of those wounds came from his time in TNA Wrestling, where he worked under Dixie Carter’s leadership.

The last time D-Von and Dixie had seen each other in person was during his TNA exit, which came after a loser-leaves-town match as part of the Aces and Eights storyline. Since then, their only interaction had been short texts or comments online about family. Meeting again at Hogan’s service felt to him like a true reunion.

“I thought the send-off was great for Hulk. And it’s always sad that there are times like that which bring you to either meeting someone or reconnecting with people again. But it’s just sad that it took that to do it. Uh, and that’s what me and Dixie were talking about, because I hadn’t seen Dixie in years. I think since I left and walked out of TNA’s doors, right after I got pinned in the loser-leaves-town match with Aces and Eights and the TNA guys. I hadn’t seen Dixie since then.

So, we had said little things to each other here and there in texts and comments on posts about the kids and stuff. Other than that, we really hadn’t seen each other in a while, so it was kind of like a reunion.”

D-Von admitted that for a long time he carried bitterness over how his role in TNA declined after his feud with Bubba Ray Dudley and their loss to the Motor City Machine Guns. He said he felt sidelined, which left him hurt and frustrated. Those feelings, however, were directed at the old management structure rather than the newer leadership that came later.

“And, you know, the… what’s the word I’m looking for?… the hard feelings that I might have had for the company during that time were all washed away, you know.

And again, I say it wasn’t the new regime of TNA; it was the old regime that I had problems letting go of my feelings with. And I was just happy that I was able to let that go and be good with Dixie again, because I really enjoyed Dixie. I really enjoyed her company and what she did for Bubba and myself during the time when we couldn’t come to an agreement with the contract with WWE.

I was just very happy that we buried, or that I buried, I should say, everything. I don’t think Dixie really knew how I felt, you know, because I was very hurt by the company and what they were doing with me at the time, before the Aces and Eights and before the television run with the TV title. You know, it was after me and Bubba did our little feud in TNA, where the Motor City Machine Guns beat us and we were supposed to get into retirement. Then of course, I started a feud with Bubba. That was when things went sour for me in TNA, and I felt a certain way about why it went that way.”

At Hogan’s funeral, all of that was set aside. Dudley said he and Dixie Carter laughed, joked, and reflected on the fact that it should not take a tragedy to bring people back together.

“So, I was able to finally let go when I saw Dixie, and we talked, we laughed, we joked, and we said, you know, it shouldn’t take things like this to bring us together. We had more good times than we ever did bad times. And again, I can’t express enough how happy I am that me and Dixie got to talk. And it was sad that it was on that day, but we got to talk and we let things go. We move on. And that was the whole thing I was saying about the Hogan thing. We’ve got to move on.”