×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Sami Callihan Retires After Loss At TNA Emergence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 16, 2025
Sami Callihan Retires After Loss At TNA Emergence

Sami Callihan has officially closed the book on his in-ring career.

At TNA Emergence, Callihan faced Mike Santana in what turned out to be his farewell match. After being defeated, he removed his boots and left them in the center of the ring, a symbolic gesture of retirement. Callihan had made it clear beforehand that a loss to Santana would mean the end of his wrestling career.

Following the match, he took to social media with an emotional message, writing, “Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s was a pleasure. On to the next chapter.”

Callihan, 37, first entered the wrestling business in 2005 and became a staple of TNA beginning in 2017. Alongside his in-ring work, he has also found success as a promoter, running events under his own brand, The Wrestling Revolver.

Elsewhere on the Emergence card, Tommy Dreamer shared news that Lei Ying Lee had re-signed with the company. A special in-ring ceremony was held with Carlos Silva, Jazz, Xia Brookside, and Masha Slamovich present for the announcement.

The night’s main event saw Trick Williams retain the TNA Championship after overcoming Moose. As the show went off the air, TNA President Carlos Silva presented Williams with the title belt, but the broadcast audio remained live. Fans could hear Santino Marella come out to hype the next day’s tapings while teasing that a “big announcement” concerning Williams was on the way.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy