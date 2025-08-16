Sami Callihan Retires After Loss At TNA Emergence

Sami Callihan has officially closed the book on his in-ring career.

At TNA Emergence, Callihan faced Mike Santana in what turned out to be his farewell match. After being defeated, he removed his boots and left them in the center of the ring, a symbolic gesture of retirement. Callihan had made it clear beforehand that a loss to Santana would mean the end of his wrestling career.

Following the match, he took to social media with an emotional message, writing, “Everything good in my life is because of wrestling. It’s was a pleasure. On to the next chapter.”

Callihan, 37, first entered the wrestling business in 2005 and became a staple of TNA beginning in 2017. Alongside his in-ring work, he has also found success as a promoter, running events under his own brand, The Wrestling Revolver.

Elsewhere on the Emergence card, Tommy Dreamer shared news that Lei Ying Lee had re-signed with the company. A special in-ring ceremony was held with Carlos Silva, Jazz, Xia Brookside, and Masha Slamovich present for the announcement.

The night’s main event saw Trick Williams retain the TNA Championship after overcoming Moose. As the show went off the air, TNA President Carlos Silva presented Williams with the title belt, but the broadcast audio remained live. Fans could hear Santino Marella come out to hype the next day’s tapings while teasing that a “big announcement” concerning Williams was on the way.