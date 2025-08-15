Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Say “I Do” in Stunning Lake Como Wedding

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have officially tied the knot in a glamorous celebration at Lake Como, Italy. The pair exchanged vows on Friday in front of family and friends, marking the next chapter in their high-profile romance.
The first glimpse of the big day came courtesy of Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who shared a video on social media showing the newlyweds on stage in their wedding outfits. Logan opted for a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, while Nina stunned in a beautiful gown. The ceremony was overseen by Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast co-host, Mike Majlak.
Their wedding venue held sentimental value, as it was the same picturesque spot where the couple got engaged less than two years ago. They first crossed paths at an event in early 2022, became engaged in the summer of 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Esme, in September 2024.
According to TMZ, the ceremony capped off a week-long series of pre-wedding celebrations in Lake Como. Guests included musician Oliver Tree, model Hailey Clauson, and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, making it a star-studded affair befitting the celebrity couple.
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal tied the knot today in a luxurious wedding ceremony in Italy., EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) August 15, 2025
Congratulations to the happy couple. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UkFrxzZDd4
TNA Emergence 2025
August 15, 2025 at
Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Hashtag: #emergence
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
August 15, 2025 at
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Hashtag: #smackdown
Baltimore, Maryland
Aug. 15th 2025
Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 15th 2025
Baltimore, Maryland
Aug. 16th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 18th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 19th 2025
Leave a Comment ()