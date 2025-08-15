Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Say “I Do” in Stunning Lake Como Wedding

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have officially tied the knot in a glamorous celebration at Lake Como, Italy. The pair exchanged vows on Friday in front of family and friends, marking the next chapter in their high-profile romance.

The first glimpse of the big day came courtesy of Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who shared a video on social media showing the newlyweds on stage in their wedding outfits. Logan opted for a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, while Nina stunned in a beautiful gown. The ceremony was overseen by Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast co-host, Mike Majlak.

Their wedding venue held sentimental value, as it was the same picturesque spot where the couple got engaged less than two years ago. They first crossed paths at an event in early 2022, became engaged in the summer of 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Esme, in September 2024.

According to TMZ, the ceremony capped off a week-long series of pre-wedding celebrations in Lake Como. Guests included musician Oliver Tree, model Hailey Clauson, and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, making it a star-studded affair befitting the celebrity couple.