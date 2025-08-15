×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Say “I Do” in Stunning Lake Como Wedding

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Say “I Do” in Stunning Lake Como Wedding

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have officially tied the knot in a glamorous celebration at Lake Como, Italy. The pair exchanged vows on Friday in front of family and friends, marking the next chapter in their high-profile romance.

The first glimpse of the big day came courtesy of Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who shared a video on social media showing the newlyweds on stage in their wedding outfits. Logan opted for a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, while Nina stunned in a beautiful gown. The ceremony was overseen by Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast co-host, Mike Majlak.

Their wedding venue held sentimental value, as it was the same picturesque spot where the couple got engaged less than two years ago. They first crossed paths at an event in early 2022, became engaged in the summer of 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Esme, in September 2024.

According to TMZ, the ceremony capped off a week-long series of pre-wedding celebrations in Lake Como. Guests included musician Oliver Tree, model Hailey Clauson, and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, making it a star-studded affair befitting the celebrity couple.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

TNA Emergence 2025

August 15, 2025 at

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Hashtag: #emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 15, 2025 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy