Killer Kross and Scarlett Add More Dates to Post-WWE Appearance Schedule

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux continue to fill up their schedules with public appearances, reaffirming that they are no longer with WWE.

The married duo were recently announced for The Big Event EXS in Brentwood, New York, where they will be meeting fans and signing autographs. Since then, they have added several more convention dates under the banner of the “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour.”

Their confirmed appearances include:

Mad Monster Expo: August 22 in Concord, North Carolina

Creep I.E. Aftermath: September 5-7 in Ontario, California

Silver Scream Con: September 12-14 in Worcester, Massachusetts

Scaradise: October 3-4 in Tampa, Florida

New York Comic Con: October 10-12 in New York City

The Big Event EXS: November 15 in Brentwood, New York

Kross and Scarlett announced on August 10 that their WWE contracts had expired and they were now accepting bookings. While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross insisted the situation was genuine and not a WWE storyline. He revealed he did not receive a contract offer from WWE until last week, and when he questioned how the offer was valued, he was given 24 hours to accept or the deal would be withdrawn.

Despite their exit, Kross made it clear his long-term ambition remains to be with WWE, expressing hope that the contract situation could be resolved so he and Scarlett can return.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that one figure in the independent wrestling scene claimed the pair were charging a steep appearance fee and expressed skepticism over their departure from WWE.

