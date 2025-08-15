Update On Liv Morgan’s Injury Recovery Timeline

During the June 16th 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan’s bout with Kairi Sane was cut short after Liv suffered a dislocated shoulder. The injury required surgery, and early estimates suggested she could be sidelined for up to six months.

PWInsider has provided an update on her status, reporting that Liv was due for a new medical evaluation this week to assess her recovery progress. While some within the company anticipated she might be at RAW for that process, she was reportedly not in attendance.

Internally, there is optimism that Liv could make her in-ring return by the start of 2026, provided her rehabilitation stays on track. In the meantime, WWE has kept her name active in the ongoing Judgment Day storyline through regular mentions on television.

