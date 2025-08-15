Matt Riddle Says WWE Stars Still Call One Wrestler “A B*tch To Work With”

Matt Riddle did not hold back when discussing CM Punk during a recent interview with TMZ. The former WWE star shared candid thoughts on Punk’s value to the company, his in-ring ability, and how he is perceived backstage.

“I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b*tch to work with. Oh, if he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. And kudos to him. Kudos to him , the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise.

When you’re looking at WWE, especially with TKO, I don’t think they care about anything else. They go, ‘What do you want to get paid? You bring in this much value? Okay, good.’ And right now, hats off to him. He’s killing it. He’s wrestling, he’s staying active, he’s staying busy, and his fans seem to love it.

So, I have no ill will towards the man. I just don’t think he’s all that good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him , and that’s not a knock. I’ll tell you this: I’m not getting that much better, faster, or stronger, and I can tell you he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches.

The thing is, I noticed this even with Bill Goldberg and certain people I rubbed the wrong way , even Roman Reigns at one point. I rubbed them the wrong way because they get really angry when you spit facts.”