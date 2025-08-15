WWE Holds Option To Purchase TNA And First Refusal Rights In Partnership Deal

The growing relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling may have more business weight behind it than fans first realized. A new report suggests the deal between the two promotions includes significant purchase rights that could shape TNA’s long-term future.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a WWE source revealed that their agreement with TNA mirrors arrangements previously made with European independent promotions. As part of the deal, WWE reportedly holds an option to buy TNA within a set timeframe, along with the right of first refusal on any competing offers. This means that if another party were to make a move for TNA, WWE could simply match the offer and secure the purchase.

The timing of this revelation comes amid rumors that former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta has expressed interest in acquiring TNA. Sources claim WWE’s broader aim is to maintain a cooperative No. 2 promotion in the US, boosting the overall market value of professional wrestling for television negotiations.

WWE and TNA first announced their working relationship earlier this year, and with these new details emerging, the business side of the partnership appears more strategic than ever.

