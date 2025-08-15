WWE and AAA Set to Host Another U.S. Show in 2025

WWE and AAA are expected to bring their successful partnership back to the United States before the end of 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans in place for another AAA event in the U.S. before the year concludes. No date or location has been confirmed at this stage.

The working relationship between the two promotions has been steadily growing in recent months. WWE talent has begun appearing on AAA programming, including Natalya, who made her debut for the company earlier this year. Reports have indicated that WWE’s long-term aim is to use AAA as a “Mexican feeder system for NXT,” helping align wrestling styles for a smoother progression into WWE’s developmental system.

This collaboration will be showcased again tomorrow night when AAA presents its biggest event of the year, Triplemania XXXIII. The main event will see AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defend his title in a four-way match against three WWE stars – Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

