WWE Files Trademarks for Slapjack, ThunderDome, and Ridge Holland

WWE has submitted three new trademark applications, reviving a pair of names tied to the company’s pandemic-era programming. On August 14, the company filed to trademark “Slapjack,” “WWE ThunderDome,” and “Ridge Holland.”

All three filings are for entertainment services, covering wrestling exhibitions and performances delivered live, on television, radio, and through online platforms. The descriptions also include providing wrestling news and related content through digital networks.

“Slapjack” was the ring name used by Shane Thorne during his stint in the Retribution faction in 2020. “WWE ThunderDome” refers to the bio-secure environment WWE created at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing weekly shows to continue with a virtual audience.

The “Ridge Holland” filing is a renewal of the existing trademark for the current NXT star. As for “Slapjack” and “ThunderDome,” these are likely precautionary moves to maintain WWE’s control over its intellectual property.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).