×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Update On John Cena Retirement Match Date, NBC’s Preferred Choice Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
Update On John Cena Retirement Match Date, NBC’s Preferred Choice Revealed

John Cena’s retirement match may take place in direct competition with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, according to a new update on the ongoing speculation.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, the latest word is that NBC’s top choice is to air Cena’s final match on Saturday, December 13.

“After asking around about the rumor dates for John Cena’s last match, we’re told NBC’s preferred choice is Saturday night, December 13.”

While December 27 is technically still under consideration, it is seen as an unlikely pick due to a scheduling conflict. “December 27 remains an option, although unlikely, as NBC has already an NFL contractual obligation with an exclusive game on Peacock that night, and they’d rather not compete with themselves, according to a source, while 12/27 does line up with AEW World End pay-per-view, something WWE could and would like to counter. Sources doubt it will be chosen because of the NFL obligations on NBC’s part. As WCVB Boston reported back in May, the event is still expected at TD Garden in Boston, as the city would love to host Cena’s last match.”

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy