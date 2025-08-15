Update On John Cena Retirement Match Date, NBC’s Preferred Choice Revealed

John Cena’s retirement match may take place in direct competition with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, according to a new update on the ongoing speculation.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, the latest word is that NBC’s top choice is to air Cena’s final match on Saturday, December 13.

“After asking around about the rumor dates for John Cena’s last match, we’re told NBC’s preferred choice is Saturday night, December 13.”

While December 27 is technically still under consideration, it is seen as an unlikely pick due to a scheduling conflict. “December 27 remains an option, although unlikely, as NBC has already an NFL contractual obligation with an exclusive game on Peacock that night, and they’d rather not compete with themselves, according to a source, while 12/27 does line up with AEW World End pay-per-view, something WWE could and would like to counter. Sources doubt it will be chosen because of the NFL obligations on NBC’s part. As WCVB Boston reported back in May, the event is still expected at TD Garden in Boston, as the city would love to host Cena’s last match.”