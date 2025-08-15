×
Jade Cargill Addresses Wrestling Critics, Cites Roman Reigns’ Career Turnaround

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
Jade Cargill has addressed critics who have questioned her rapid rise in professional wrestling.

Since making her in-ring debut for AEW in 2021, Cargill quickly made an impact, becoming the inaugural TBS Champion and holding the title for an impressive 508 days. After signing with WWE in 2023, she was immediately placed on the main roster, a rare move for someone with limited in-ring experience.

Her swift success has not come without backlash. Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill reflected on how her career trajectory has influenced the expectations of other wrestlers:

“I’m four years and some change now in this industry and I think the other person I think had the less amount of time was Bianca [Belair] and I think she was 11 years in the game, and people want things so quick and so fast because I’ve been pushed to the moon because I’m gonna be a star and people see that.”

She went on to draw a comparison to Roman Reigns, noting how he overcame early criticism to become one of the most respected stars in WWE. Cargill also revealed praise she received from Bryan Danielson:

“People used to say stuff about Roman. Now, everybody loves Roman. People wanna see Roman more and so, and I’ve had people like Bryan Danielson who literally was like, ‘It took me seven years to feel comfortable. How are you doing this? This is wild.”

