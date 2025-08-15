WWE Raw Welcomes DoorDash as Official Sponsor for Next Season

WWE Raw is set to have a fresh presenting sponsor for its upcoming season, with reports revealing DoorDash will take on the role. AdWeek reports that the food delivery giant has signed on to be the official presenting sponsor of Monday Night Raw’s next run.

While WWE has not confirmed a start date for the new season, the flagship show traditionally runs year-round without an off-season. The news comes as Netflix, which will be the new home for Raw starting in 2025, has “more than doubled” its overall advertising commitments, according to Ads president Amy Reinhard during upfront negotiations.

Sponsorship and brand integration have become a much bigger part of WWE programming in the past year. From logos on the ring canvas to sponsored Money in the Bank briefcases and even Slim Jim-branded tables, the company has embraced opportunities that were rare during the McMahon era.

With DoorDash now in the mix, WWE’s partnership with major brands continues to expand, cementing sponsorship as a central feature of its weekly programming.

