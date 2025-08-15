×
Full Card Revealed For Tonight's TNA Emergence Special

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
The full lineup for the Friday, August 15 TNA Emergence special is now locked in.

Two fresh additions have been made to the main card, along with a new pre-show clash for the Countdown to Emergence broadcast.

On the main card, Mustafa Ali will battle Matt Cardona in a high-profile showdown between two seasoned veterans. The match was set after Cardona picked up a win over Order 4’s John Skyler on Impact, prompting a challenge to the group’s leader, Ali.

Also confirmed, The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers will collide with First Class members AJ Francis and Rich Swann in a tag team contest.

For the Countdown to Emergence pre-show, Indi Hartwell will face Rosemary in singles competition.

The Countdown airs live for free on TNA’s digital platforms at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with the main card following at 8 p.m. Eastern exclusively on TNA Plus.

TNA Emergence, Friday, August 15:

• TNA World Champion Trick Williams vs. Moose
• TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
• TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys vs. The Rascalz
• TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration vs. Fatal Influence vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside (four-way)
• TNA International Champion Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something (no countout, no DQ)
• Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
• Ryan Nemeth vs. Home Town Man
• Mustafa Ali vs. Matt Cardona
• Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. AJ Francis & Rich Swann
Pre-show: Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary

