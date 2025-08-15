Tony Khan Reveals Wrestling Legend He Wishes He Could Have Signed

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the one wrestling icon he wishes he could have signed during his prime, and it is none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Speaking with Z100 New York, Khan discussed a range of topics including the upcoming 2025 Full Gear pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson’s current world title reign, and criticism from some fans claiming AEW lacks storytelling. During the conversation, he was asked which past or present star he would most want to bring into his company if he had the chance.

“Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the 90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever. He’s a great human. I love Steve Austin.

He was very nice to me, haven’t seen him in a long time. He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing and I am one of the biggest fans of his,” Khan said.

Khan went on to say that any version of Austin from the 1990s would have been a dream signing for him, whether it was Stunning Steve, Superstar Steve, the Ringmaster, or the iconic Stone Cold persona that helped define an era.