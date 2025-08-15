×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan Reveals Wrestling Legend He Wishes He Could Have Signed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
Tony Khan Reveals Wrestling Legend He Wishes He Could Have Signed

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the one wrestling icon he wishes he could have signed during his prime, and it is none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Speaking with Z100 New York, Khan discussed a range of topics including the upcoming 2025 Full Gear pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson’s current world title reign, and criticism from some fans claiming AEW lacks storytelling. During the conversation, he was asked which past or present star he would most want to bring into his company if he had the chance.

“Steve Austin. If you could get Steve Austin in the 90s and just have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever. He’s a great human. I love Steve Austin.

He was very nice to me, haven’t seen him in a long time. He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing and I am one of the biggest fans of his,” Khan said.

Khan went on to say that any version of Austin from the 1990s would have been a dream signing for him, whether it was Stunning Steve, Superstar Steve, the Ringmaster, or the iconic Stone Cold persona that helped define an era.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy