AEW Collision SPOILERS And Results From Cincinnati Tapings

Fans in Cincinnati got an early look at what is set to air on AEW Collision this Saturday, August 16, as the company taped the show two days earlier at the Brady Music Center. The card was packed with surprise debuts, heated confrontations, and matches with major stakes. Spoilers below are courtesy of Sports Illustrated.

Toni Storm promo

Toni Storm addressed the crowd but her moment was cut short when Athena and Billie Starkz launched a sudden attack. The two-on-one beatdown was stopped when Mina Shirakawa ran in to make the save, sending the attackers retreating.

FTR and Brodido confrontation

Backstage tensions boiled over when FTR blindsided Bandido and ripped off his mask. Brody King quickly came to his partner’s aid, sparking a wild brawl that spilled into the ring. However, Stokely Hathaway got involved, throwing powder into King’s eyes, allowing FTR to hit their double-team finisher and leave him laid out.

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

In tag team action, Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta overcame the JetSpeed duo. The finish came when Yuta delivered a low blow to Mike Bailey before scoring the pin.

Ricochet defeated Ace Austin

Ace Austin made a surprise debut for AEW but his night ended in defeat after Ricochet put him away. Following the match, Tony Khan appeared to confirm Austin’s signing to AEW, making the moment official in front of the live crowd.

Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian

The Undisputed Kingdom pairing of Strong and O’Reilly picked up the win in convincing fashion over Johnson and Christian, continuing to build momentum in the tag division.

$100K 4-Way Match: Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart

Statlander outlasted the competition to win the high-stakes four-way. The celebration did not last long, as chaos erupted after the bell with Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and the returning Harley Cameron all joining the fray.

Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith

Robinson earned the victory over Keith, adding another win to his Collision record.

Anthony Bowens promo

In an in-ring interview, Bowens became visibly frustrated when Renee Paquette brought up the subject of Max Caster, hinting at tensions within The Acclaimed.

Technical Spectacle for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship shot at Forbidden Door: Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and Hechicero

McGuinness secured the win in the multi-man match, earning the right to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door in London on August 24. Garcia will accompany McGuinness to ringside for that bout.