Kota Ibushi Signs New Two-Year AEW Deal Ahead Of Forbidden Door Return

Kota Ibushi has revealed that he is staying with AEW for the next two years.

The Japanese wrestling star confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing that he had signed a new contract just weeks before making his return at Forbidden Door. Ibushi will team with Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a huge match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.

In his post, Ibushi described the moment as life-changing and shared how far he has come in his career.

“This was incredible! A turning point in my life. I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet! And I signed a two-year contract renewal. I still want to live, but I have no choice but to live. I can’t imagine myself still wrestling at 45. What else do I want? I don’t know. I have a dream to live and live this kind of pro wrestling! Back in the day when I was little. Just not just good 99% hell you won’t get there. How tough that 99% hell is was far above imagination. From training and daily living. Just don’t look down. Up the top. Still not enough not like this!!”

Ibushi’s comments reflect both his gratitude for the opportunity and his determination to keep pushing forward in wrestling despite the challenges.

