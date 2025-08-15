×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kota Ibushi Signs New Two-Year AEW Deal Ahead Of Forbidden Door Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 15, 2025
Kota Ibushi Signs New Two-Year AEW Deal Ahead Of Forbidden Door Return

Kota Ibushi has revealed that he is staying with AEW for the next two years.

The Japanese wrestling star confirmed the news on Instagram, announcing that he had signed a new contract just weeks before making his return at Forbidden Door. Ibushi will team with Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a huge match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.

In his post, Ibushi described the moment as life-changing and shared how far he has come in his career.

“This was incredible! A turning point in my life. I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet! And I signed a two-year contract renewal. I still want to live, but I have no choice but to live. I can’t imagine myself still wrestling at 45. What else do I want? I don’t know. I have a dream to live and live this kind of pro wrestling! Back in the day when I was little. Just not just good 99% hell you won’t get there. How tough that 99% hell is was far above imagination. From training and daily living. Just don’t look down. Up the top. Still not enough not like this!!”

Ibushi’s comments reflect both his gratitude for the opportunity and his determination to keep pushing forward in wrestling despite the challenges.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy