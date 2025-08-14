AEW Dynamite Pulls 690,000 Viewers, Tops Wednesday’s Cable Ratings

AEW Dynamite’s August 13, 2025 episode on TBS averaged 690,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, topping all of cable in the key demo for the night.

While down slightly from last week’s 711,000 viewers and 0.18 rating, it still marked the show’s third-biggest audience of 2025.

The broadcast was headlined by The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) retaining the AEW Trios Championship against La Faccion Ingobernable. The night also saw AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF escalate their rivalry with a heated in-ring face-off and a closing parking lot ambush on the champion. Will Ospreay also made his return.

Despite strong competition from CBS’s Big Brother, ABC’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, and the Little League World Series on ESPN, Dynamite ranked sixth overall for the night in 18-49.

