×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Naomi Reflects On How WWE Walkout Revitalized Her Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 14, 2025
Naomi Reflects On How WWE Walkout Revitalized Her Career

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Naomi reflected on how her 2022 decision to walk out of WWE ultimately reignited her passion for wrestling and strengthened her personally and professionally.

Naomi admitted that stepping away was one of the first times in her adult life she was able to pause and fully reassess her goals. At first, she struggled to process the situation and even believed her wrestling career was over. At the time, her husband Jimmy Uso was deeply involved in The Bloodline storyline, leaving her to face much of the emotional and mental challenges on her own.

“I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time honestly, in my adult life, where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted my life to move forward from this. And I really, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn’t want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done. [Jimmy Uso] was also in a different point in his career. He was in the thick of Bloodline life.”

“He did such a great job, but also, I had to go through a lot emotionally and mentally on my own because he had his own stuff going on. And that was the first time where I just had to do the work on myself. And it was, I think it was great. It made me stronger. It relit a fire in me. I became a lot more confident in myself because I didn’t have him to reassure me on things about work. And I just thought I grew so much through that and through that time period when I was gone. So when I came back, I was ready. I was refreshed. And I was intentional on what I wanted this time to be like. And I just, I focused, I locked in, and I worked hard on it. And it paid off.”

Naomi credited the break for giving her clarity and a renewed determination, ensuring that when she returned to WWE, she did so with purpose and focus.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

August 14, 2025 at

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy