HOOK’s AEW Status Revealed Following AEW Dynamite Return Tease

AEW dropped a major hint about HOOK’s comeback during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, sparking plenty of talk about his status with the company.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that HOOK’s contract was nearing its expiration and that he had enlisted high-profile agent Barry Bloom to handle negotiations. Now, with the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil set for an on-screen return following a concussion, questions have been swirling about where things stand between him and AEW.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, reporting via Fightful Select, has cleared up the speculation by confirming that HOOK remains locked in with All Elite Wrestling. Sapp revealed that the former FTW Champion inked a new multi-year contract back in 2024, though specific terms remain under wraps.

While no firm date has been announced for his television comeback, the teaser aired on Dynamite strongly suggests that HOOK will be back in action sooner rather than later.

