TNA Reportedly Considering Wednesday Night Move to Compete with AEW Dynamite

TNA Wrestling’s search for a new US media rights deal appears to be gaining serious momentum, with fresh reports indicating that The CW has emerged as a strong contender to become the promotion’s new television home. Sources suggest the network’s interest is genuine and that TNA is even considering shifting its weekly program to Wednesday nights, which would place it in direct competition with AEW Dynamite.

Multiple independent outlets, including The Takedown on SI, have confirmed discussions between TNA and The CW, noting that some WWE-affiliated figures are supportive of the move. The CW is already home to WWE NXT on Tuesday nights, adding further intrigue to the potential partnership.

When asked about the speculation, TNA President Carlos Silva did not dismiss the reports, instead confirming that talks are ongoing and no deal has been finalized. While Silva stated that any schedule change would be driven by what benefits TNA most, the move comes amid claims from Dave Meltzer that WWE hopes to elevate TNA into the number two spot in the wrestling industry as part of their working relationship.

Silva also acknowledged that the recent blockbuster media rights deals for WWE and UFC have shifted the marketplace, creating new opportunities for TNA. Although he had once hoped for an agreement by October’s Bound for Glory, he now expects more meetings to take place this month, with what he describes as “positive momentum” driving the negotiations forward.

