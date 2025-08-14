Omos Rumored For Surprise Appearance At AAA TripleMania Following WWE Acquisition

Following WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA, speculation has been running high over which WWE stars might step into the AAA ring first. A new update points to Omos as a strong possibility for a surprise appearance at this weekend’s TripleMania.

The towering Superstar, known for being a rare and imposing attraction in WWE, has been absent from television for several months. However, according to WrestleVotes Radio, discussions within WWE and AAA have repeatedly brought up his name as a potential addition to AAA’s biggest event of the year.

“We are told, in a follow-up from news a few weeks ago, we can report that Omos’ name has once again come up in AAA discussions with one source, mentioning that he could very well appear this weekend at TripleMania,” the outlet stated.

WWE is reportedly eager to showcase Omos beyond its usual programming, believing that a stint in AAA could strengthen his profile as a global attraction. Fans will find out this Saturday, August 16, when TripleMania streams live on AAA’s official YouTube channel, whether Omos makes his highly anticipated debut.

