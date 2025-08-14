×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reportedly Planning AAA Logo Redesign Under New Ownership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 14, 2025
WWE Reportedly Planning AAA Logo Redesign Under New Ownership

WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA could soon bring one of the most visible changes in the promotion’s history. A new report claims that plans are underway for a complete redesign of AAA’s long-standing logo, marking a bold step in reshaping the brand’s image under its new ownership.

For decades, the AAA logo has been a symbol of Lucha Libre, instantly recognizable to fans around the world. Altering such an iconic emblem would not only modernize its look but also signal WWE’s intention to usher AAA into a fresh creative era.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, insiders revealed that WWE is seriously exploring a new design that blends a contemporary style with AAA’s heritage. The aim is to ensure the updated branding reflects its place within the WWE family while appealing to both long-time followers and new audiences.

While fans should not expect to see the revamped logo debut at TripleMania XXXIII this weekend, there is speculation that the reveal could happen before the end of 2025. If so, the redesign would stand as one of the first major milestones of WWE’s stewardship of the legendary Lucha Libre promotion.

TripleMania XXXIII takes place this Saturday, August 16, and will stream live for free on YouTube. The full discussion on AAA’s potential rebrand can be heard on WrestleVotes Radio.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

August 14, 2025 at

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy