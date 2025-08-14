WWE Reportedly Planning AAA Logo Redesign Under New Ownership

WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA could soon bring one of the most visible changes in the promotion’s history. A new report claims that plans are underway for a complete redesign of AAA’s long-standing logo, marking a bold step in reshaping the brand’s image under its new ownership.

For decades, the AAA logo has been a symbol of Lucha Libre, instantly recognizable to fans around the world. Altering such an iconic emblem would not only modernize its look but also signal WWE’s intention to usher AAA into a fresh creative era.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, insiders revealed that WWE is seriously exploring a new design that blends a contemporary style with AAA’s heritage. The aim is to ensure the updated branding reflects its place within the WWE family while appealing to both long-time followers and new audiences.

While fans should not expect to see the revamped logo debut at TripleMania XXXIII this weekend, there is speculation that the reveal could happen before the end of 2025. If so, the redesign would stand as one of the first major milestones of WWE’s stewardship of the legendary Lucha Libre promotion.

TripleMania XXXIII takes place this Saturday, August 16, and will stream live for free on YouTube. The full discussion on AAA’s potential rebrand can be heard on WrestleVotes Radio.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).