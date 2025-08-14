Bully Ray Thinks Fans Desire Vince McMahon at John Cena’s Final Match

Bully Ray believes fans would embrace the notion of Vince McMahon facing John Cena in Cena’s final match. On Busted Open Radio, he reacted to McMahon’s appearance in TMZ’s Hulk Hogan documentary, marking his first significant interview since exiting WWE in early 2024 amid serious allegations. Bully found it emotional to see McMahon again, recalling how well he and D-Von were treated.

He suggested that McMahon's cameo and a brief appearance in WWE’s Hogan tribute video might be a strategic move to reintroduce him to the spotlight. Bully even speculated about a return of McMahon’s “Mr. McMahon” character, likening him to Emperor Palpatine and praising him as one of the greatest heels.

A caller proposed the idea of McMahon showing up at Cena’s final match in December. Bully supported this idea, saying, “I think it’s a really good idea. It’s going to be a very emotional night… And Vince is the guy that gave John his opportunity.” He explained that this moment could give fans a chance to reflect on the history between Cena and McMahon, adding, “If Vince were to come out in that moment to give John his final farewell, I think the people would like to see that... They could ride that wave of positivity.”

Bully also noted that WWE and TKO would be closely monitoring the fan response to McMahon's return. “The wrestling business is very calculated. I definitely think that WWE and TKO will sit back and monitor social media tonight and tomorrow to see just what kind of response Vince McMahon got for being on this documentary.”

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, facing Logan Paul next at WWE Clash in Paris. Reports indicate that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to be Cena’s final opponent in December.