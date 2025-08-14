John Cena Discusses Final WWE Opponent: 'I’ve Never Operated Like That'

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena revealed that he will not choose his final WWE opponent, stressing, “I’ve never operated like that.” He emphasized his reliability and commitment to WWE, stating, “I want this tour to not only be special for me because of the fans, but also for the business.” Cena has 11 matches remaining, with his last one set for a December episode of Saturday Night's Main Event in Boston.

Cena expressed his desire to make way for younger talent, recalling his own early struggles for opportunities. “I think if I hang around any longer... I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time,” he said.

As his retirement tour continues, Cena is looking forward to SmackDown in Lyon on August 29, and his bout against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31. He is also set to headline an upcoming PLE in Indianapolis alongside Brock Lesnar, who made a surprise return by attacking Cena at SummerSlam.