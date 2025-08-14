Jim Ross Observes Vince McMahon's Discomfort During Hulk Hogan Special

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s appearance in the FOX/TMZ special about Hulk Hogan. Here are the highlights:

On his surprise at seeing McMahon interviewed: “I’m telling you, I’m not easily shocked. But when I saw him on camera and they stayed in that one-shot forever , you know, you start looking at things. And he looked tired, he looked withdrawn. He looked like he had been abused in that respect. And maybe he felt that way, because he and Hogan were tight. They were buddies, they hung out together, and at one point, often, regular.”

On McMahon’s demeanor: “So I thought he was uncomfortable. But he seemed to be very honest. I didn’t hear Vince say anything on the TMZ piece that I felt like was questionable. He had opinions that you can agree or not agree with, but he was just , I don’t know, maybe he just like one of those deals where you agree to do something, and then you start doing it and then you start regretting doing it. That’s how I felt. And that may not be accurate. That’s how I felt.”

On the content of the show: “If you want to watch it, it’s an hour show. So it’s something to think about if you’re a wrestling fan, Hogan fan, whatever. Interesting piece. And TMZ put a lot of money into the production. They interviewed a lot of people. Mark Henry was on it a lot. He was good, because of the racial things. So that’s why he was on. But it was an interesting little show. But basically a fluff piece on steroids. It told the story and mentioned a couple of things, but not a lot of video that would support their story. I didn’t think it was all bulls**t, but I thought it was going to be a lot more , a lot stiffer, shall we say, than it was.”

On McMahon's visual cues: “Yeah, for those watching our show this morning, look at his eyes. He looked tired and a little frustrated. He looked good. I mean, his suit was custom-made stuff, and he looked good in his attire. But the hair thing was one, one issue that caught my eye. Having his eyebrows colored, another thing that caught my eye. But eyes tell a big story in entertainment and news and things of that nature. I find myself watching the eyes of the news anchors, because that you can all usually tell when they’re bulls**ting. But he was , it was informative, I’ll say that. And I just was surprised that he allowed himself to be on camera that long and that much of that one single shot.”