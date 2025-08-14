Kota Ibushi Signs AEW Contract Extension

Kota Ibushi has officially extended his contract with AEW ahead of his appearance at Forbidden Door. He will join Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a lights-out cage match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd at the August 24 pay-per-view in London.

In an Instagram post, Ibushi announced he signed a two-year extension with AEW, sharing a video of himself on a private jet. He stated, “This was amazing! A turning point in my life. I never thought I’d get to ride in a private jet! And I signed a two-year contract renewal.”

Debuting for AEW in July 2023, Ibushi's initial contract allows him to compete in other Japanese promotions. Despite recent injuries impacting his career, he has returned to action and participated in three matches for AEW in the last few months. The 43-year-old is a former star of NJPW and DDT Pro Wrestling.