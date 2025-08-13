×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jon Moxley Promises Hot Pocket-Level Chaos At AEW Cincinnati Shows

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
Jon Moxley Promises Hot Pocket-Level Chaos At AEW Cincinnati Shows

Jon Moxley is promising a wild atmosphere when AEW Dynamite and Collision hit Cincinnati’s Brady Music Center this week.

Speaking with Cincy Lifestyle, the hometown star compared the energy to an overcooked Hot Pocket.

“Have you ever taken like a hot pocket and put in the microwave for 3 or 4 minutes? Maybe that was too long… the heat is exploding and there’s just too much pressure and a small box of microwave Hot Pocket explodes everywhere,” Moxley said. “That is basically what’s going to happen in the Brady Center tomorrow night and Thursday night.”

He described the venue as transforming into a “gladiatorial arena” and promised to deliver something extra for his local fans.

“For that to be here in Cincinnati, my hometown, which I’m very proud of, I’m very excited about,” Moxley said. “I always make sure that we bring a little bit extra and a little bit of extra oomph and a little bit of extra momentum into Cincinnati when we come here because I take personal pride in that.”

Moxley will face Kevin Knight of JetSpeed on tonight’s Dynamite.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy