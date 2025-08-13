Jon Moxley Promises Hot Pocket-Level Chaos At AEW Cincinnati Shows

Jon Moxley is promising a wild atmosphere when AEW Dynamite and Collision hit Cincinnati’s Brady Music Center this week.

Speaking with Cincy Lifestyle, the hometown star compared the energy to an overcooked Hot Pocket.

“Have you ever taken like a hot pocket and put in the microwave for 3 or 4 minutes? Maybe that was too long… the heat is exploding and there’s just too much pressure and a small box of microwave Hot Pocket explodes everywhere,” Moxley said. “That is basically what’s going to happen in the Brady Center tomorrow night and Thursday night.”

He described the venue as transforming into a “gladiatorial arena” and promised to deliver something extra for his local fans.

“For that to be here in Cincinnati, my hometown, which I’m very proud of, I’m very excited about,” Moxley said. “I always make sure that we bring a little bit extra and a little bit of extra oomph and a little bit of extra momentum into Cincinnati when we come here because I take personal pride in that.”

Moxley will face Kevin Knight of JetSpeed on tonight’s Dynamite.