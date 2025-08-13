Bret Hart Shares Surprising Take On Jelly Roll’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Appearance

Bret Hart has shared his thoughts on the role of celebrities in professional wrestling, offering a surprisingly positive take on the subject.

Speaking on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a variety of topics, including Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel, which he believes would be the biggest match of the year. When the conversation turned to celebrity involvement, Hart , who is often known for being critical of modern talent, admitted he is a fan of it.

He pointed to the example of NFL legend Lawrence Taylor wrestling Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11, praising Taylor for his performance despite not being a trained wrestler.

“I actually like it. It’s hard for me to sing the praises of a lot of people today, but I remember when LT, like Lawrence Taylor, wrestled Bam Bam at one of the WrestleMania’s a long time ago. I always thought he did such a great job for a guy that wasn’t a wrestler.”

Bret Hart went on to say that Lawrence Taylor could have easily walked away from football and transitioned into a full-time wrestling career, as he was a natural for the business. The Hitman also referenced Jelly Roll’s recent performance at SummerSlam, encouraging anyone with the courage and ability to give it a shot.

“So I would say, if you got the guts and you think you can do it and you can do it well, like Jelly Roll, you know, I think go for it. Live your dreams.”