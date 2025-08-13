×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bret Hart Shares Surprising Take On Jelly Roll’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
Bret Hart Shares Surprising Take On Jelly Roll’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Appearance

Bret Hart has shared his thoughts on the role of celebrities in professional wrestling, offering a surprisingly positive take on the subject.

Speaking on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a variety of topics, including Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel, which he believes would be the biggest match of the year. When the conversation turned to celebrity involvement, Hart , who is often known for being critical of modern talent, admitted he is a fan of it.

He pointed to the example of NFL legend Lawrence Taylor wrestling Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11, praising Taylor for his performance despite not being a trained wrestler.

“I actually like it. It’s hard for me to sing the praises of a lot of people today, but I remember when LT, like Lawrence Taylor, wrestled Bam Bam at one of the WrestleMania’s a long time ago. I always thought he did such a great job for a guy that wasn’t a wrestler.”

Bret Hart went on to say that Lawrence Taylor could have easily walked away from football and transitioned into a full-time wrestling career, as he was a natural for the business. The Hitman also referenced Jelly Roll’s recent performance at SummerSlam, encouraging anyone with the courage and ability to give it a shot.

“So I would say, if you got the guts and you think you can do it and you can do it well, like Jelly Roll, you know, I think go for it. Live your dreams.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy