×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Mone Set for Trios Match on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
Mercedes Mone Set for Trios Match on AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW has added a fresh trios bout to the card for tonight’s Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone will join forces with Thekla and Skye Blue to take on Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. The announcement came earlier today from Tony Khan, who posted on social media, “Rivalries collide on Dynamite TONIGHT! Triangle of Madness’s Thekla/Skye team with Mercedes vs Windsor, Aminata + Willow TONIGHT!”

Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door, where Windsor is already confirmed as one of the challengers. The other two competitors will come from Stardom and CMLL. Windsor secured her place in the title match on last week’s Dynamite by defeating Aminata, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz in a four-way bout.

Tonight’s Dynamite lineup also includes:

  • Hangman Adam Page and MJF face-to-face

  • Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

  • Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway

  • Kyle Fletcher meeting his Forbidden Door opponent face-to-face

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy