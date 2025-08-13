Mercedes Mone Set for Trios Match on AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW has added a fresh trios bout to the card for tonight’s Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone will join forces with Thekla and Skye Blue to take on Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. The announcement came earlier today from Tony Khan, who posted on social media, “Rivalries collide on Dynamite TONIGHT! Triangle of Madness’s Thekla/Skye team with Mercedes vs Windsor, Aminata + Willow TONIGHT!”

Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door, where Windsor is already confirmed as one of the challengers. The other two competitors will come from Stardom and CMLL. Windsor secured her place in the title match on last week’s Dynamite by defeating Aminata, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz in a four-way bout.

Tonight’s Dynamite lineup also includes: