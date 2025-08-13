×
New MLW Middleweight Champion to Be Crowned at Fightland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
MLW will crown a new Middleweight Champion at next month’s Fightland event, as CMLL standout Templario goes one-on-one with Ikuro Kwon for the vacant title. The match is set for September 13 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas, and will stream live on MLW’s YouTube channel.

The championship has been without a holder since April, when Mistico was forced to relinquish it after 401 days due to injury. Templario had originally been scheduled to challenge Mistico for the belt at April’s Battle Riot, but with the champion sidelined, he instead defeated Esfinge and Hechicero in a three-way match.

Mistico still appeared at Battle Riot to officially vacate the title, while an angle saw Kwon steal the championship belt on behalf of Contra Unit. That theft has now led to the showdown at Fightland, where one of the two will finally claim the gold.

Also announced for the card, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle will defend his title against Donovan Dijak.

