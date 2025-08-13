×
AEW Collision Scores Best Viewership Since June

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 423,000 viewers, a 3.4 percent increase from last week’s special Thursday airing and a 29.4 percent jump compared to the previous Saturday broadcast two weeks ago. It was the show’s highest viewership since June 22.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.08 rating. While that figure is down 20 percent from last week, it matches the rating from the last Saturday night episode, tying for the third-lowest number in that category since May 3.

The broadcast faced stiff competition, airing opposite an NFL preseason game, UFC Fight Night on ESPN, and the Savannah Bananas on ESPN2. Collision ranked 11th overall among cable programs in prime time for the evening.

Compared to the same week in 2024, total viewership was up 14.3 percent, while the 18-49 rating dropped 27.3 percent. This year’s data does not include viewership from the HBO Max simulcast.

