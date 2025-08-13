Tony Khan Blasts “Falsehood” Over AEW Storytelling Criticism

AEW President Tony Khan has hit back at one of the most common criticisms aimed at his promotion, firmly rejecting the claim that All Elite Wrestling struggles with storytelling. Speaking in a recent interview, Khan called the idea a “falsehood” and insisted AEW’s narratives are as strong as ever.

Appearing on The Superstar Crossover podcast, Khan was asked about the biggest misconception surrounding AEW. He immediately pointed to the ongoing debate about the company’s storylines.

“I think the stories in AEW have been as strong as ever,” Khan said. “The wrestling people will say AEW is great. I think a lot of people would concede the action and wrestling, the athletic action is absolutely fantastic. Everyone agrees.”

Khan went on to praise the creative direction this year, noting that several long-running angles have delivered strong results. “I think the stories in AEW have been fantastic this year, and we’ve been talking a long time about some of the great stories in AEW,” he explained.

While some detractors still question AEW’s storytelling approach, Khan made it clear he disagrees with the criticism. “There’s people that would say that there’s a lack, and I don’t agree with this, I think it’s untrue, of stories in AEW. I don’t think that’s true at all, and it’s really, I think, not only a misconception, but a falsehood that people spread.”