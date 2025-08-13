Brock Lesnar Set For Two WWE SmackDown Appearances

Brock Lesnar is set to make multiple appearances on WWE SmackDown next month. WWE.com is promoting Lesnar for the September 12 show in Norfolk, Virginia, and again for the September 19 edition in Toledo, Ohio, which will lead directly into a major premium live event the following night.

Lesnar’s return to WWE came in dramatic fashion at SummerSlam on August 3, when he launched a surprise attack on John Cena following Cena’s main event clash with Cody Rhodes. The moment marked the start of a heated rivalry between two of WWE’s most iconic names as part of Cena’s farewell tour.

Reports suggest the feud will culminate in a blockbuster showdown at the September 20 premium live event in Indianapolis. Before then, Cena is also scheduled to face Logan Paul later this month at Clash in Paris.

