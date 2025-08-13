×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brian Knobbs Facing Possible Amputation After Infection Returns

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
Brian Knobbs Facing Possible Amputation After Infection Returns

Brian Knobbs, legendary member of the Nasty Boys, is once again fighting serious health issues after the return of an infection in his foot, with doctors warning amputation may be necessary.

In a new video, Knobbs explained, “They found out that my foot is infected again, and now they’re talking about amputation. On top of that, my wife had an accident at the hotel we’re staying in and broke her ankle, with the bone coming through, a compound fracture. Now she’s laid up in rehab.”

He also revealed that his best friend recently passed away, adding, “It’s just been a tough road. And here I am again, asking for your support. You’ve been behind me the whole time, and I love that you have. Back then we didn’t make the kind of money they do now. We wrestled, and we paid for everything ourselves, planes, cars, straight out of our paychecks.”

Determined to keep fighting, Knobbs made it clear he will not allow doctors to take his foot or leg, drawing strength from Buff Bagwell’s own battle. “I’m a fighter… in my mind, I am not losing any of my limbs. They already told me they wouldn’t just amputate my foot, they’d go higher. That’s not going to happen. I’m totally against it.”

He ended by asking fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers to consider donating to his GoFundMe, saying this is “probably the hardest time” in his 62 years and that any help would mean the world to him.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 13th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 14th 2025

#collision

TNA Emergence 2025

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 15th 2025

#emergence

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Boston, Massachusetts

Aug. 15th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 16th 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 19th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy