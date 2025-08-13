Brian Knobbs Facing Possible Amputation After Infection Returns

Brian Knobbs, legendary member of the Nasty Boys, is once again fighting serious health issues after the return of an infection in his foot, with doctors warning amputation may be necessary.

In a new video, Knobbs explained, “They found out that my foot is infected again, and now they’re talking about amputation. On top of that, my wife had an accident at the hotel we’re staying in and broke her ankle, with the bone coming through, a compound fracture. Now she’s laid up in rehab.”

He also revealed that his best friend recently passed away, adding, “It’s just been a tough road. And here I am again, asking for your support. You’ve been behind me the whole time, and I love that you have. Back then we didn’t make the kind of money they do now. We wrestled, and we paid for everything ourselves, planes, cars, straight out of our paychecks.”

Determined to keep fighting, Knobbs made it clear he will not allow doctors to take his foot or leg, drawing strength from Buff Bagwell’s own battle. “I’m a fighter… in my mind, I am not losing any of my limbs. They already told me they wouldn’t just amputate my foot, they’d go higher. That’s not going to happen. I’m totally against it.”

He ended by asking fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers to consider donating to his GoFundMe, saying this is “probably the hardest time” in his 62 years and that any help would mean the world to him.