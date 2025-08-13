×
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Hospitalised After Bat Bite At Home

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 13, 2025
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Hospitalised After Bat Bite At Home

Charles Robinson had an unexpected and unsettling start to his day, revealing that he was bitten by a bat inside his own home and ended up in the hospital.

Posting on Instagram early Wednesday morning, the longtime WWE referee known as “Lil’ Naitch” shared the unusual ordeal. “Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots,” Robinson wrote, adding hashtags for #animalattacks and #hospital.

This bizarre incident adds to what has been a tough stretch for the veteran official. Just last month, Robinson was caught up in a storyline at Saturday Night’s Main Event that saw him suffer a legitimate broken rib after accidentally taking a spear from Goldberg in his retirement match. Only a week ago, he was forced to address and debunk a false death rumor circulating online.

It remains unclear whether this latest scare will keep Robinson away from his refereeing duties. We join fans in wishing him a quick and full recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charles Robinson (@wwerobinson)

