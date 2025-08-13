WWE Raw Jumps to Fifth on Netflix Global TV Chart

WWE Raw enjoyed a strong surge in viewership during the week of August 4-10, 2025, landing at number five on Netflix’s global chart for English-language television. The August 4 broadcast pulled in 3.0 million views and 6.1 million hours watched worldwide.

This marks the show’s best performance since late April in terms of views and its highest total watch time since February 2025, breaking a three-week stretch of 2.7 million viewers. Raw’s strong numbers came in a week led by the premiere of Wednesday: Season 2, which dominated with 50 million views.

The episode was highlighted by Damian Priest retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Fans also witnessed a fiery verbal exchange between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, plus a clash between brothers where Jey Uso scored a win over Solo Sikoa.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).