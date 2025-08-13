Vince McMahon Calls Hulk Hogan’s Racist Remarks “Unforgivable” But Defends WWE Return

Vince McMahon has spoken publicly for the first time since leaving WWE and TKO, addressing Hulk Hogan’s past racist remarks during FOX’s “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” special on Tuesday night. McMahon did not hold back when recalling his initial reaction, calling Hogan’s comments “unforgivable” while also standing by the decision to bring him back into the WWE fold.

“It was unforgivable and I was agasp, ‘What happened?’ When those things occurred, that’s not like him. ‘What in God’s name is going on?’” McMahon said.

The documentary revisited the 2012 sex tape scandal, which contained audio of Hogan making racist remarks that led to WWE cutting ties with him in 2015. McMahon explained the decision was immediate. “As soon as it happened, obviously, the company didn’t have anything to do with him anymore. We took him out of the Hall of Fame. You just don’t do those things.”

Despite the severity of the situation, Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 after a series of public apologies. McMahon defended that move, separating Hogan’s words from his overall character. “I knew he wasn’t racist. I’ve been with him for so many years. He wasn’t a racist. He said some racist things. He should pay for that, and he did,” McMahon said. “In the end, I think everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt, ‘Wait a minute, this guy doesn’t act like a racist. He’s not a racist.’ We all make mistakes. That was a big one, but he wasn’t a racist.”

The special also explored Hogan’s career highlights, from his rise in the 1980s to his game-changing heel turn with the nWo, along with his work for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recalled how Hogan once pushed behind the scenes for better pay for the late Kamala.

Featuring interviews from Goldberg, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and more, the special also addressed McMahon’s own absence from WWE. When host Harvey Levin mentioned that McMahon must have had “mixed emotions” about missing the ten-bell salute for Hogan on WWE television, McMahon replied, “It struck me that way as well.”

The full “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” special will be available on Hulu soon.