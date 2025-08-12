WWE NXT Results - August 12, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Lash Legend looks take down Nia Jax, Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan team up against Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, TNA's Joe Hendry goes up against Charlie Dempsey, DarkState collides with the team of TNA's Moose, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams & Oba Femi and more!

Check back for live results!

NXT kicks off with clips from last week's show.

Hank & Tank walk to the arena, Ava stops them and tells them to not interfere in DarkState's match tonight. They promise her they won't.

Match 1: Lash Legend -vs- Nia Jax

Jax and Legend talk smack to each other and we get the bell and they lock up. The women drag each other along the ropes and lock up again. Jax slams Legend into the corner and hits her with some shoulder checks. Legend returns the favour on the opposite end of the ring and proceeds to punch and smack Jax. Jax tries for a Guillotine Submission but Legend slams Jax into the corner. Jax tosses Legend out of the ring and goes out to get her. Legend slams into Jax, slamming Jax into the apron. Back in the ring, Jax sends Legend out onto the apron. Legend sends Jax into the corner and then slaps and chops her over the ropes. Legend connects with a body check and splash and covers Jax for two. Legend tries to slam Jax but can't and they both clothesline each other down to the mat and Legend gets up and kicks Jax out of the ring and we cut to commercial break.

We come back from a commercial break, and Jax has cleared the announce desk and flattens Legend in the ring and places her in a submission hold. Jax Samoan Drops Legend and covers for a two count. Legend sends Jax into the ring post and then goes for Lash Extension and hits it. Legend isn't able to cover as she's laid out herself. Jax smacks Legend in the eye and then knocks her down and follows that up with a Senton flattening Legend again. Legend crawls out of the ring to the outside and Jax stalks her and slams Legend's head into the barricades. Legend punches Jax and starts chopping and elbowing Jax. Legend goes to suplex Jax off the steel steps onto the announce desk but Jax blocks it. Legend goes to slam Jax but her body gives out and Jax lands on her slamming them both through the announce desk. Both women make it into the ring before the 10 count and trade punches and slaps in the ring. Legend bodyslams Jax and covers for a near fall. Legend drags Jax to the corner and climbs the ropes. Jax gets up and punches her and climbs up with Legend too. Jax hits the Annihilator on Legend and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

Kelly Kincaid talks to DarkState backstage. DarkState talks about how they have a match with four top stars and that they'll deliver the beat down.

Chelsea Green is with The Secret Hervice and they go through the women's roster and Green makes a match between Alba Fyre and Kendall Grey.

Match 2: Joe Hendry -vs- Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair

They lock up at the bell and Hendry takes Dempsey down with a shoulder check and they trade holds on the mat. Hendry rolls up Dempsey for a quick one count and then slams down Dempsey. Dempsey slams down Hendry and throws him in an arm bar but Hendry counters out and gets Dempsey on the mat. They trade holds until Hendry gets Dempsey on the mat again. Dempsey headbutts Hendry and then hits him with some elbows. Dempsey hits a gutwrench suplex and covers Hendry for a near fall. Hendry takes down Dempsey with a clothesline and Dempsey comes back with a couple northern lights suplexes and floats into a Guillotine Stretch submission. Hendry counters out of the hold with a suplex and slams Dempsey to the mat. Hendry clotheslines Dempsey and then hits a Fallaway Slam on Dempsey. Hendry goes for a chokeslam but Dempsey counters to a backslide and covers for two. Hendry then hits The Standing Ovation and gets the win.

Winner: Joe Hendry

We see Josh Briggs walking backstage and then cut to a commercial break.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan warm up backstage and talk about their upcoming match. Vice says she's on a roll and they have to win tonight and they both talk about being the next champion. Jaida Parker comes by and says she's next in line.

Josh Briggs makes his way out to the ring and gets on the mic. Briggs acknowledges the boos from the crowd and says he doesn't care. The crowd doesn't let him get a word in but Briggs just continues and talks about Yoshiki Inamura being a selfish man and wanting to become a champion. He says he tried to be Inamura's friend but Inamura didn't care. Briggs talks about how there is no honour in NXT and that's why Inamura has been failing. Briggs says he's a man of mayhem and should be champion and isn't because of Inamura. Briggs challenges Inamura to a match next week in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Inamura comes out and says he thought Briggs was his friend but now he realizes that Briggs is a jackass. He tells Briggs he will always fight with honour and in this Street Fight the honour will be in beating Briggs. Inamura attacks Briggs and security comes out to break them up. Inamura punches Briggs off the top rope and then flies off the top and hits a cross body on Briggs and the security.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Jordynne Grace earlier today. She asks Grace how she's handling the stuff Blake Monroe said about her. Grace says Monroe is right because of the longest time she hated looking in mirrors and that the real battle has always been with her mind. She feels she's never good enough. Kincaid says Monroe brought out a softer side in Grace. Grace says she always felt like an outsider and that's why she went out of her way to befriend Monroe. Grace says she now sees through Monroe and real strength doesn't feed on someone else's weakness. Grace says she is going into this match to silence bullies like Blake Monroe.

Blake Monroe and Ava are in Ava's office. Ava tells Monroe that she and Jordynne Grace will meet face to face to discuss their match at HeatWave next week.

Blake Howard talks to Fatal Influence. Fallon Henley answers questions intended for Jacy Jayne. Jayne thanks Henley for answering her questions and thanks Jazmyn Nyx for getting them a match tonight. Lainey Reid wishes Jacy Jayne good luck tonight and we see Masha Slamovich is in the arena to watch this match.

Moose, Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams are backstage. Femi says they're the alpha males of their species and while they're not friends they need to be on the same page. Hank & Tank come by dressed as cleaners and are kicked out by Robert Stone.

Ash by Elegance is also at ringside for this next match.

Match 3: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) w/Jazmyn Nyx -vs- Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan

Jordan and Henley start off. Henley takes down Jordan and places her into a submission which is countered into two quick pinning attempts. Jordan takes down Henley and covers her for a two count. Vice is tagged in and Henley is double teamed. Henley is covered and she kicks out and tags in Jayne. Jayne gets punched down and Vice puts Jayne in an arm bar but Jayne flips out of it. Vice, however, gets her in another submission. Henley is tagged in and she tries to pin Vice who kicks out. Jayne is tagged in and Vice is double teamed and covered for a two count. Vice is rolled up but Vice counters into a choke hold but the hold is broken. Jordan is tagged in and they try to double team Jayne but Henley comes in. Jordan and Vice take out Henley and Jayne and Jordan runs out of the ring and chases Henley and Nyx and gets kicked down by Jayne and we cut to commercial.

Back to NXT, Jayne has Jordan locked in a choke hold as Jordan tries to break the hold. Jordan breaks free elbowing Jayne - Jayne kicks Jordan back. Jordan rolls up Jayne for a two count and the women trade punches. Jayne clotheslines Jordan for a near fall. Jordan is choked in the corner and Henley is tagged in. Jordan kicks Jayne and tags Vice. Vice kicks down both Henley and Jayne and hits them both with kicking and striking combos. Vice hits a running hip attack to both Henley and Jayne. Henley is suplexed and Vice covers for two. Jordan is tagged in and Henley is double teamed and covered for a two count. Henley kicks Jordan and punches Vice. Jordan slams down Henley and climbs the ropes. Nyx and Jayne distract Jordan and she is now double teamed by Jayne and Henley and covered until Vice breaks the pin. Jayne is tagged in and she punches Jordan in the ring. Jayne superkicks Jordan and Jayne gets rolled up. Jayne now tries to roll up Jordan and fails. Jordan hits a legdrop on Jayne and Henley breaks the pin. Vice takes out Henley and Nyx and knocks out Jayne. Jordan hits her split-legged moonsault and gets the pin on Jayne.

Winner: Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan

The NXT spotlight shines on Jasper Troy and he hates Ricky Saints.

Match 4: Kendal Grey -vs- Alba Fyre w/Piper Niven

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green watch this match from the locker room and we get the bell. Fyre and Grey lock up and Grey takes down Fyre and tries for an early pin but Fyre kicks out. Fyre starts beating on Grey and sends her into the corner. Grey flies around the ring and trips up Fyre. Grey gets kicked in the face and gets covered for a two count. Fyre kicks Grey around the ring and while the ref is distracted Niven slaps Grey. Grey hits some elbows on Fyre and then tosses Fyre with an overhead belly to belly. Backstage, Page says he needs to take a closer look. At ringside, Grey slaps Fyre in an arm bar. Page is out at ringside and scolds Niven. Grey splashes on Fyre and covers for two. Grey slams down Fyre again and covers for a two count. Fyre slaps Grey and hits a Gordbuster and covers for two. Fyre hits the Gory Neck breaker and gets the win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

Page gets in the ring, and makes fun of Tavion Heights' pick to take out The Secret Hervice. Heights comes out and says Grey wasn't his pick and says his pick is Tyra Mae Steele. Steele beats up Niven and Fyre and goes for Page who runs out of the ring. Heights throws Page back in the ring and Steele beats him up too.

Fatal Influence argues backstage and Ava tells Jayne that she has a triple threat match at HeatWave against Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance and tells them next week there is a six woman tag with them against the Elegance Brand.

Ethan Page is backstage with The Green Regime. Page is pissed that Heights brought in Steele. Green suggests a peace treaty between Canada and the US which will be next week.

Match 5: Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams & Moose -vs- DarkState (Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, & Dion Lennox)

All eight men are ready to attack and once the bell rings all hell breaks loose. Evans and Shugars are in the ring and Evans punches Shugars into the corner. Evans splashes onto Shugars and sends him into the other corner. Shugars takes down Evans and kicks him. Evans kicks Shugars back and takes him down with a headscissors and knocks him out of the ring. Lennox, Griffin and Cutler run and are taken out by the Femi and Moose. Femi tosses Shugars over the ropes onto the rest of DarkState. Femi and Moose toss Williams onto DarkState outside the ring. Williams is stoked the move worked and fist bumps his team and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our main event, James gets chopped by Evans and Evans gets punches and chopped back. Femi is tagged in and James gets beaten in the corner. Femi tries suplexing James and James tries suplexing Femi. Femi wins and gets the suplex on James and James tags in Griffin. Griffin and Femi punch each other and then collide with a body check. Lennox is tagged in and Griffin hits a spinning powerslam and Lennox covers Femi for two. Lennox hits a neck breaker and tries for a pin and then tags in Griffin. Griffin gets Femi in a headlock, Femi punches south of it and slams down Griffin. Evans is tagged in and Lennox is tagged in and Evans kicks Lennox and flies over the top rope and takes out Shugars. Evans takes out the rest of DarkState and then walks into a Spinebuster by Lennox. Griffin is tagged in and then Shugars and then James and they take turns slamming into Evans and James covers for a near fall. James punches Evans down and Evans kicks James and goes to tag out. James doesn't let him and Evans kicks James down and tags in Moose. Shugars is tagged in too and Moose takes out all the members of DarkState. Moose takes out Lennox, Shugars kicks Moose and Moose hits a top rope sit out powerbomb on Shuagrs and covers for two. Lennox is tagged in and Moose beats on Lennox. Femi, Williams, Evans and Moose take turns tagging in and beating on Lennox. Evans covers and DarkState runs in and all the men break the pin. Griffin is tagged in and then James and they double team Evans. Shugars is tagged in and he leg drops on Evans and covers for a near fall. All hell breaks looks and Moose, Evans, and Femi take each other out accidentally. Evans tries to tag Williams who doesn't tag out, and DarkState flatten Evans and gets the win.

Winners: DarkState

After the match, Hank & Tank come out and everyone starts fighting and we get the end credits.